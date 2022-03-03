Amazon shuts over 60 retail stores, to focus on grocery & fashion shops

Amazon has announced to shut down most of its brick-and-mortar storefronts, including Amazon Books, across the US and the UK, as the e-commerce giant aims to shift its focus on opening more fashion and grocery stores.



The retail giant confirmed to ZDNet late on Wednesday that it is shutting over 60 bookstores, Amazon Pop Ups and "Amazon 4-star" shops.



The company said it's still investing in Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go and its Amazon Style stores.



"We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies," an Amazon spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.