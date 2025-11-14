ED rejects Anil Ambani’s virtual appearance request after he skips questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has declined a request from Reliance ADAG Group chairman Anil D. Ambani to appear via virtual mode for questioning, after he failed to present himself at the agency’s Delhi office for a second round of interrogation on Friday, sources said.

Ambani, who was summoned on 14 November, did not appear in person. According to ED officials, the agency will not allow a virtual appearance despite receiving an email from the businessman expressing his willingness to join the proceedings online.

In a media statement, Ambani said he was prepared to “appear by virtual means” and would “fully cooperate with the ED on all matters”. He also clarified that the summons pertained to a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) inquiry rather than any investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).