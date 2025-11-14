Anil Ambani offers to appear before ED virtually in 15-year-old FEMA case

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to allow him to appear through virtual means after being summoned by the agency under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for questioning on Friday.

A spokesperson for the 66-year-old industrialist said Ambani has written to the agency, assuring “full cooperation” in its investigation. Sources indicated that the ED had directed him to appear in person so that his statement could be recorded.

The probe relates to the Jaipur–Reengus Highway Project, with investigators suspecting that about Rs 100 crore was allegedly transferred abroad through hawala channels.

Several individuals, including purported hawala operators, have already been questioned, prompting the agency to summon Ambani, sources said. Hawala typically refers to the illegal transfer of funds, often in cash, outside formal banking systems.