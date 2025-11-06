Anil Ambani summoned again by ED in ongoing money laundering probe
Reliance Group chairman has been directed to appear before the ED on 14 November
Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani is facing renewed scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has summoned him for questioning next week in connection with an alleged bank fraud and money laundering case. The 66-year-old industrialist was earlier questioned by the agency in August this year.
According to sources, Ambani has been directed to appear before the ED on 14 November as part of an investigation into a suspected fraudulent loan obtained from the State Bank of India (SBI).
The ongoing probe forms a key part of the agency’s wider examination of alleged financial irregularities linked to Ambani’s business ventures.
The ED has already taken significant action in the case, recently attaching assets worth Rs 7,500 crore belonging to companies within the Reliance Group. These attachments are believed to be connected to the proceeds of the alleged fraud.
While the agency continues to scrutinise financial transactions associated with Ambani’s firms, official sources suggest that further questioning may focus on fund utilisation and repayment patterns of loans extended by public sector banks.
The development marks another chapter in the ED’s extensive efforts to investigate suspected large-scale financial impropriety in the corporate sector.
