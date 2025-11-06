Anil Ambani summoned again by ED in ongoing money laundering probe

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani is facing renewed scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has summoned him for questioning next week in connection with an alleged bank fraud and money laundering case. The 66-year-old industrialist was earlier questioned by the agency in August this year.

According to sources, Ambani has been directed to appear before the ED on 14 November as part of an investigation into a suspected fraudulent loan obtained from the State Bank of India (SBI).

The ongoing probe forms a key part of the agency’s wider examination of alleged financial irregularities linked to Ambani’s business ventures.