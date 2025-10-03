Bombay HC rejects Anil Ambani’s plea against SBI fraud classification

The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by industrialist Anil Ambani, challenging the State Bank of India’s (SBI) decision to categorise his and Reliance Communications’ loan accounts as “fraud”.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said there was “no merit” in Ambani’s plea, though the detailed judgment is expected to be made available later.

SBI had, in 2023, classified the accounts of Ambani and his now-bankrupt telecom company Reliance Communications (RCom) as fraudulent. The bank alleged that funds were misappropriated through a series of transactions that violated the conditions attached to loans granted to the company.

Ambani approached the high court claiming that the classification order had been passed in violation of the principles of natural justice. According to him, SBI had not given him a proper hearing before branding the accounts fraudulent. His petition also said the bank had withheld crucial documents, only sharing them six months after issuing the order.

The court, however, was not convinced by these arguments.

Earlier this year, SBI lodged a formal complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging that Reliance Communications and Ambani had misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 2,929.05 crore. Based on the complaint, CBI teams conducted searches at multiple premises linked to RCom as well as at Ambani’s residence in Mumbai.

The CBI’s preliminary findings suggest that funds borrowed for business purposes may have been diverted or used in a manner inconsistent with loan agreements. The agency has said it is still investigating the full extent of the alleged irregularities.