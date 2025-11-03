ED attaches Rs 3,000 crore assets linked to Anil Ambani in laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore linked to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation involving his group companies, official sources said on Monday.
The federal agency issued four provisional attachment orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), covering multiple properties including Ambani’s residence at Pali Hill in Mumbai.
The attached assets also include commercial and residential holdings belonging to Reliance group entities across several cities.
According to sources, the attached properties span locations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai and East Godavari. Among them is a plot of land belonging to Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg in the national capital.
The total value of the attached assets is estimated at Rs 3,084 crore.
The case relates to alleged diversion and laundering of public funds raised by Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL).
The ED alleges that between 2017 and 2019, Yes Bank invested Rs 2,965 crore in RHFL and Rs 2,045 crore in RCFL. By December 2019, these investments had turned non-performing, with Rs 1,353.50 crore outstanding for RHFL and Rs 1,984 crore for RCFL.
Investigators claim that the action is linked to wider financial irregularities involving loan diversions exceeding Rs 17,000 crore across several Reliance Group companies, including Reliance Infrastructure.
Anil Ambani was questioned by the ED in connection with the case in August, following extensive searches conducted on 24 July across 35 premises linked to 50 companies and 25 individuals, including senior executives of the Reliance Group, in Mumbai.
The money laundering probe stems from a First Information Report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
With PTI inputs
