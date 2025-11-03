ED attaches Rs 3,000 crore assets linked to Anil Ambani in laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore linked to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation involving his group companies, official sources said on Monday.

The federal agency issued four provisional attachment orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), covering multiple properties including Ambani’s residence at Pali Hill in Mumbai.

The attached assets also include commercial and residential holdings belonging to Reliance group entities across several cities.

According to sources, the attached properties span locations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai and East Godavari. Among them is a plot of land belonging to Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg in the national capital.

The total value of the attached assets is estimated at Rs 3,084 crore.