Another crypto exchange Bittrex files for bankruptcy

This move will not impact Bittrex Global, which will continue operations as normal for its customers outside the US.



"For those customers who did not withdraw their funds from the platform prior to the end of April, your funds remain safe and secure, and our main priority is to ensure that our customers are made whole," said Bittrex.



While the Bankruptcy Court will ultimately decide the method by which those funds can be claimed by and distributed to our customers, "we intend to ask the court to activate those accounts as soon as possible so that customers meeting the necessary regulatory requirements will be able to withdraw them".



The US SEC sued Bittrex on April 17, alleging that former CEO William Shihara encouraged crypto asset issuers seeking to make their tokens available on the platform to delete public statements that could lead regulators to investigate those token offerings as securities.



Bittrex denied the SEC's allegations, saying the crypto assets on its platform were not securities or investment contracts.