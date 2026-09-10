Apple launches foldable iPhone Duo as rival Samsung fires off social media jibes
The Rs 2,99,900 device marks Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market, prompting Samsung to mock its design and features
Apple has entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of the iPhone Duo, prompting a string of sharp reactions from rival Samsung on social media.
Unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro at Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event, the iPhone Duo has been priced at Rs 2,99,900 in India. Pre-orders will open on 16 October, with the device going on sale from 23 October.
The foldable smartphone features a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen. Both displays have the same aspect ratio, allowing content to adjust proportionately as users move between them. Apple said the inner screen uses a nano-texture finish designed to reduce glare and make the crease less noticeable.
Powered by the A20 Pro chip, the iPhone Duo comes with an upgraded thermal management system, a dual-battery architecture and a newly developed camera setup. It also introduces foldable-specific camera features such as Smart Take, Duo Preview and Duo FaceTime.
The device runs iOS 27, which brings multitasking capabilities including Split View and the option to save pairs of frequently used applications.
Apple claims the phone can deliver up to 31 hours of video playback using the inner display and as much as 44 hours on the outer screen.
“iPhone Duo is the most transformational change to iPhone since the original. With an entirely new design and intuitive experiences, it shows what’s possible when hardware and software are engineered together and redefines what it means to use a foldable phone,” Apple CEO John Ternus said.
As Apple unveiled its new devices, Samsung Mobile US responded with a series of posts on X, taking aim at both the iPhone 18 Pro and the company’s first foldable handset.
Samsung opened its attack with the comment, “So far, so same,” accompanied by the hashtag #ItsTimeToSwitch. When Apple presented the design and camera upgrades of the iPhone 18 Pro, Samsung posted: “It’s feeling very familiar. Is this a Sims sequel…”
The South Korean smartphone maker then highlighted its experience in the foldable category. Before the iPhone Duo was formally unveiled, it wrote: “Making us wait? Fine. We’ll be over here, folding 3 ways,” in an apparent reference to its three-panel Galaxy Z TriFold.
Following Apple’s announcement, Samsung added: “Let us know when you’re done reheating our leftovers.”
Samsung launched its first Galaxy Fold in 2019 and has since introduced several generations of foldable devices. The iPhone Duo, by contrast, represents Apple’s first move into the category.
Prabhu Ram, head of the Industry Intelligence Group at CyberMedia Research, said the device was more likely to create an ultra-premium tier above Apple’s Pro range than generate significant sales volumes immediately.
“While near-term shipments will remain modest and supply-constrained, the Duo is well-positioned to convert core Pro Max users,” he said.
The iPhone Duo will be offered in star white and night sky, with storage capacities ranging from 256GB to 2TB. Although foldable devices currently account for less than 1 per cent of global smartphone shipments, Apple’s arrival could draw more loyal iPhone users and early adopters to the segment while intensifying competition among manufacturers.
With IANS inputs