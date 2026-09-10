Apple launches foldable iPhone Duo as rival Samsung fires off social media jibes

Apple has entered the foldable smartphone market with the launch of the iPhone Duo, prompting a string of sharp reactions from rival Samsung on social media.

Unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro at Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event, the iPhone Duo has been priced at Rs 2,99,900 in India. Pre-orders will open on 16 October, with the device going on sale from 23 October.

The foldable smartphone features a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer screen. Both displays have the same aspect ratio, allowing content to adjust proportionately as users move between them. Apple said the inner screen uses a nano-texture finish designed to reduce glare and make the crease less noticeable.

Powered by the A20 Pro chip, the iPhone Duo comes with an upgraded thermal management system, a dual-battery architecture and a newly developed camera setup. It also introduces foldable-specific camera features such as Smart Take, Duo Preview and Duo FaceTime.

The device runs iOS 27, which brings multitasking capabilities including Split View and the option to save pairs of frequently used applications.

Apple claims the phone can deliver up to 31 hours of video playback using the inner display and as much as 44 hours on the outer screen.