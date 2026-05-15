India’s share in global iPhone assembly projected to reach 28% in 2026

India is expected to assemble nearly 28 per cent of global iPhone shipments in 2026 as Apple continues to reduce its dependence on China and diversify its manufacturing operations, according to industry estimates.

The projected rise from 23 per cent in 2025 underlines India’s growing strategic importance in Apple’s evolving global supply chain as the technology giant seeks to mitigate geopolitical risks, tariff pressures and supply disruptions linked to over-reliance on China.

Research firm Smart Analytics Global (SAG) estimates that China’s share in global iPhone production declined to 74 per cent in 2025 from 83 per cent the previous year, while India’s contribution rose sharply from 14 per cent to 23 per cent over the same period.

Separately, Counterpoint Research estimates India’s share could increase further to around 26 per cent in 2026, reflecting broader industry expectations that Apple’s manufacturing expansion in the country will continue to accelerate.

Abhilash Kumar, analyst at Smart Analytics Global, told moneycontrol that Apple’s continued diversification beyond China, along with capacity expansion by manufacturers such as Tata Electronics, was driving India’s rapid rise in global iPhone assembly.

Counterpoint Research’s Tarun Pathak said Apple’s manufacturing partners had significantly expanded assembly lines and production capabilities in India while also increasing the range of iPhone models being produced locally.

He added that stronger exports to key markets, including the United States and Europe, had reinforced India’s position as a major manufacturing and export hub for Apple products.