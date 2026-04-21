Apple names John Ternus as CEO, Tim Cook to step down after 15 years
Current hardware chief to take charge from 1 September; Cook to become executive chairman
Apple has named John Ternus as its new chief executive, with Tim Cook set to step down from the role after 15 years at the helm of the technology company.
Ternus, Apple’s head of hardware engineering, will assume charge as chief executive on 1 September, while Cook will transition to the role of executive chairman, the company said.
Cook, who has led Apple since 2011 following the resignation of co-founder Steve Jobs due to health reasons, will remain in the role through the summer to oversee the leadership transition.
Transition plan and leadership remarks
The company said Cook will continue to assist with certain aspects of its operations after stepping down, including engagement with policymakers globally.
Describing his tenure, Cook said leading Apple had been “the greatest privilege” of his life. He endorsed Ternus as his successor, calling him a “visionary” leader with strong engineering and innovation credentials.
“He is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future,” Cook said.
Ternus, who has been with Apple for 25 years, said he was “filled with optimism” about the company’s future and described Cook as a mentor.
Track record and strategic shift
During his tenure, Cook oversaw Apple’s transformation into one of the world’s most valuable companies. The company became the first publicly listed firm to reach a valuation of $1 trillion in 2018 and is currently valued at around $4 trillion.
However, analysts have noted that while Apple expanded its global footprint and profitability under Cook, it faced criticism for limited breakthrough innovation compared to earlier years.
Dipanjan Chatterjee, principal analyst at Forrester, said Apple “remains structurally dependent on the phone” and is searching for its next major growth engine.
Ken Segall, former creative director who worked with Steve Jobs, said Cook was widely seen as an operations-focused leader rather than a product visionary.
Gil Luria, managing director at DA Davidson & Co, said appointing a hardware-focused executive signals a renewed emphasis on product development, including emerging areas such as foldable devices and wearables.
AI, innovation and future challenges
The leadership change comes at a time when Apple faces increasing competition in artificial intelligence (AI), with rivals such as Google, Microsoft and Meta investing heavily in the sector.
Apple has been criticised for its slower adoption of AI technologies, including its reliance on partnerships with external firms for integration into its operating systems.
Timothy Hubbard, professor at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, said the company’s strength in operational discipline may need to evolve to support faster innovation cycles.
“The real question now is whether that same organisation can pivot toward exploration, where success depends on speed and experimentation,” he said.
Ternus has played a key role in the development of several major Apple products, including multiple generations of the iPhone and iPad, as well as the rollout of AirPods and the Apple Watch. He also oversaw the transition of Mac computers from Intel processors to Apple’s in-house silicon.
Cook’s tenure is widely credited with strengthening Apple’s operational efficiency and scaling its ecosystem globally, even as the company now faces pressure to deliver the next phase of technological innovation.
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