Apple names John Ternus as CEO, Tim Cook to step down after 15 years

Apple has named John Ternus as its new chief executive, with Tim Cook set to step down from the role after 15 years at the helm of the technology company.

Ternus, Apple’s head of hardware engineering, will assume charge as chief executive on 1 September, while Cook will transition to the role of executive chairman, the company said.

Cook, who has led Apple since 2011 following the resignation of co-founder Steve Jobs due to health reasons, will remain in the role through the summer to oversee the leadership transition.

Transition plan and leadership remarks

The company said Cook will continue to assist with certain aspects of its operations after stepping down, including engagement with policymakers globally.

Describing his tenure, Cook said leading Apple had been “the greatest privilege” of his life. He endorsed Ternus as his successor, calling him a “visionary” leader with strong engineering and innovation credentials.

“He is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future,” Cook said.

Ternus, who has been with Apple for 25 years, said he was “filled with optimism” about the company’s future and described Cook as a mentor.

Track record and strategic shift

During his tenure, Cook oversaw Apple’s transformation into one of the world’s most valuable companies. The company became the first publicly listed firm to reach a valuation of $1 trillion in 2018 and is currently valued at around $4 trillion.

However, analysts have noted that while Apple expanded its global footprint and profitability under Cook, it faced criticism for limited breakthrough innovation compared to earlier years.