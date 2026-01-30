Apple posts record quarterly revenue in India, sees vast growth potential ahead
Tim Cook highlights strong double-digit growth, expanding retail presence and rising first-time buyers across the Indian market
Apple has recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue in India during the October–December period, underlining the country’s growing importance as both a consumer market and a manufacturing hub for the US technology giant.
Speaking during Apple’s latest earnings call, chief executive Tim Cook said the company achieved a quarterly revenue record in India, alongside all-time December quarter records across several major regions including the Americas, Europe, Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific.
Cook noted that Apple continued to gain traction in emerging markets, with India delivering strong double-digit revenue growth during the quarter. He described the performance as “a terrific quarter” for the company in the country.
Apple also posted record revenues in India across key product categories, including the iPhone, Mac and iPad, while Services reached an all-time high. Cook said India’s scale and demographics made it a particularly attractive market, pointing out that it is the world’s second-largest smartphone market and the fourth-largest for personal computers.
Despite years of steady growth, Apple’s market share in India remains relatively modest, which Cook said leaves “a huge opportunity” ahead. He added that a large proportion of customers purchasing Apple devices in India are first-time buyers, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth prospects.
The company is also expanding its physical retail footprint in the country. Cook said Apple achieved its best-ever quarterly results in retail globally and recently opened its fifth store in India in December, with another outlet planned in Mumbai.
Chief financial officer Kevan Parekh said global iPhone revenue rose to $85.3 billion during the quarter, up 23 per cent year on year, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 17 lineup. India contributed to this performance, with the company posting a December quarter revenue record in the country.
Mac revenue stood at $8.4 billion, down 7 per cent compared with the same period last year, which Parekh attributed to tough comparisons with major Mac launches in the previous year. Nevertheless, he said Apple continued to see Mac growth in emerging markets including India, Brazil, Malaysia and Vietnam.
Parekh also highlighted that the Mac installed base reached a new all-time high, with nearly half of Mac buyers globally being new customers — a trend that mirrors Apple’s expanding reach in markets such as India.
With IANS inputs