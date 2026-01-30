Apple posts record quarterly revenue in India, sees vast growth potential ahead

Apple has recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue in India during the October–December period, underlining the country’s growing importance as both a consumer market and a manufacturing hub for the US technology giant.

Speaking during Apple’s latest earnings call, chief executive Tim Cook said the company achieved a quarterly revenue record in India, alongside all-time December quarter records across several major regions including the Americas, Europe, Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific.

Cook noted that Apple continued to gain traction in emerging markets, with India delivering strong double-digit revenue growth during the quarter. He described the performance as “a terrific quarter” for the company in the country.

Apple also posted record revenues in India across key product categories, including the iPhone, Mac and iPad, while Services reached an all-time high. Cook said India’s scale and demographics made it a particularly attractive market, pointing out that it is the world’s second-largest smartphone market and the fourth-largest for personal computers.

Despite years of steady growth, Apple’s market share in India remains relatively modest, which Cook said leaves “a huge opportunity” ahead. He added that a large proportion of customers purchasing Apple devices in India are first-time buyers, reinforcing the company’s long-term growth prospects.