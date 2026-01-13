Elon Musk calls Apple‑Google AI tie‑up ‘unreasonable concentration of power’

Tesla CEO and AI pioneer Elon Musk fired a sharp salvo at tech giant Apple on Tuesday, condemning its decision to lean on Google’s Gemini models for the next-generation Siri and Apple Foundation Models. Musk, ever unafraid of stirring debate, described the move as “an unreasonable concentration of power” for Google, taking to the social media platform X to voice his concerns.

“This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that they also have Android and Chrome,” Musk wrote, highlighting what he sees as the tech world’s growing tilt toward monopoly.

Apple’s latest embrace of Google’s AI capabilities comes at a time when the company is racing to close its generative AI gap, even as Google navigates antitrust scrutiny in the US and abroad over its dominance in search, advertising, and browsers.

The spat adds another chapter to Musk’s ongoing friction with Apple. xAI, Musk’s AI venture, is currently suing Apple and OpenAI over the prior integration of ChatGPT into Siri and Apple Intelligence, arguing that the App Store’s practices disadvantage competitors like Grok. The lawsuit, which survived an initial dismissal, is poised to move forward.