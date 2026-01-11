Elon Musk to open new X algorithm for public in seven days
The process will be repeated every four weeks, accompanied by detailed developer notes explaining any changes, says Musk
Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has said X will make its recommendation algorithm public within seven days, including the code used to rank organic and advertising posts.
“We will publish the full algorithm in a week. Still much to improve. It’s just trying to show you what you are most likely to find interesting. The goal is to maximise unregretted user-seconds,” Musk said in a post on X. He added that the process would be repeated every four weeks, accompanied by detailed developer notes explaining any changes.
Musk did not specify why X was opening its algorithm, though the company has repeatedly clashed with regulators over content moderation and the visibility of posts on the platform.
The move comes as the European Commission has decided to extend a data retention order sent to X last year, linked to the platform’s algorithms and the dissemination of illegal content.
Some users have previously complained that they see fewer posts from accounts they follow. In October, Musk acknowledged a “significant bug” in X’s “For You” algorithm and said a fix was being implemented.
X has also been increasing the use of artificial intelligence in its recommendation systems, including integration with Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok.
Meanwhile, Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI announced it has completed a $20 billion funding round, with investors including Nvidia, Valor Equity Partners and the Qatar Investment Authority. Other participants include StepStone Group, Fidelity Management & Research, MGX, Baron Capital Group and Cisco Systems’ investment arm.
The company did not disclose individual investment amounts or the split between debt and equity. Reports said xAI had planned to raise about $7.5 billion in equity and up to $12.5 billion in debt through a special purpose vehicle to purchase Nvidia processors, which would then be leased over five years to allow investors to recover their capital.
With IANS inputs