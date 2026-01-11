Elon Musk to open new X algorithm for public in seven days

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has said X will make its recommendation algorithm public within seven days, including the code used to rank organic and advertising posts.

“We will publish the full algorithm in a week. Still much to improve. It’s just trying to show you what you are most likely to find interesting. The goal is to maximise unregretted user-seconds,” Musk said in a post on X. He added that the process would be repeated every four weeks, accompanied by detailed developer notes explaining any changes.

Musk did not specify why X was opening its algorithm, though the company has repeatedly clashed with regulators over content moderation and the visibility of posts on the platform.