Elon Musk announces free Starlink services for Venezuela

In a dramatic gesture framed as solidarity amid turmoil, Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk announced on Sunday that Starlink, his satellite-based internet service, will offer free broadband access across Venezuela for a month, seeking to keep the country connected through a period of deep political and security uncertainty.

Making the announcement on X, Musk said the move was “in support of the people of Venezuela,” positioning the decision as a lifeline of connectivity at a moment when the nation’s digital arteries risk disruption. Starlink’s constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, he noted, would ensure uninterrupted internet access through 3 February.

“Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through 3 February, ensuring continued connectivity,” the company said in a post, underlining the humanitarian tenor of the initiative.

The announcement followed closely on the heels of Musk’s public reaction to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a US military operation authorised by US President Donald Trump. Welcoming the development, Musk wrote in Spanish that Venezuela could now finally move toward the prosperity it deserves, with Maduro no longer in power.