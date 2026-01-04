Elon Musk’s X to remove illegal content, permanently ban offending users

In a decisive move to curb the proliferation of unlawful material, microblogging platform X, owned by Elon Musk, has affirmed that it will take stringent action against illegal content, including that generated through its AI service, Grok.

The declaration, issued on Sunday by X’s Global Government Affairs account, underscores the platform’s commitment to removing offending content, permanently suspending violators’ accounts, and cooperating with local authorities as required.

The announcement comes in the wake of growing concern over AI-generated content misused to circulate obscene, vulgar, or defamatory material. Musk himself weighed in, stating that “anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content”. The reiteration by the Global Government Affairs team reinforced this stance, noting that the platform’s measures extend to all forms of illicit content, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

“Anyone using or prompting Grok to create illegal content will face the same consequences as uploading it directly,” the handle said, also providing links to X’s rules. These guidelines permit sharing of consensually produced adult content, provided it is properly labelled and not prominently displayed, highlighting the platform’s nuanced approach to regulation.