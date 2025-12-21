Elon Musk’s net worth soars to nearly $750 billion

Elon Musk, the maverick CEO behind Tesla and SpaceX, has inched closer to an almost unimaginable milestone: a personal fortune approaching $750 billion. The surge comes after a US court restored Musk’s colossal 2018 Tesla stock options package, worth a staggering $139 billion, overturning a previous ruling that had called it “unfathomable.”

According to Forbes’ billionaires index, this latest development nudges Musk ever closer to the threshold of becoming the world’s first trillionaire, a status that has long hovered at the edge of imagination.

The Delaware Supreme Court’s 49-page decision reversed a 2024 lower-court ruling that had rescinded the package, arguing that the earlier rescission left Musk uncompensated for six years of tireless innovation, risk-taking, and leadership at Tesla. The reinstated 2018 pay deal grants him options to acquire roughly 304 million shares at a discounted price, contingent upon Tesla hitting specific milestones. If exercised in full, Musk’s stake would swell from 12.4 per cent to 18.1 per cent of the company’s expanded share base.