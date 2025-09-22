Elon Musk credits H-1B visas for SpaceX, Tesla’s rise

In the midst of sweeping shifts in US immigration policy, Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX, has adopted a more nuanced stance on the H-1B visa programme, a cornerstone of America’s tech ecosystem.

Once a staunch champion of the system that enabled him and scores of other innovators to build transformative companies on American soil, Musk has more recently acknowledged the need for reform in the scheme.

Early in President Donald Trump’s second tenure — and well before the recent imposition of a staggering $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications — Musk’s tone had grown measured and reflective.

In December 2024, he admitted that while the programme had been instrumental in attracting global talent and driving innovation, it was not without flaws.

Describing the H-1B system as “broken”, Musk underscored that it requires thoughtful restructuring to continue serving both the nation and the countless skilled professionals who contribute to America’s technological prowess.

However, at the same time, Musk was aggressive in crediting the H1B visa with facilitating the presence of himself and others like him in America, people who built companies such as SpaceX, Tesla and "hundreds of others that made America strong".