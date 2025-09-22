New H-1B visa fee rules will not affect existing visas or renewals, clarifies US

The White House on Sunday, 21 September, reassured foreign workers and employers that President Donald Trump’s new $100,000 H-1B fee applies only to fresh petitions, not to existing visas, renewals or travel rights.

In a ‘guidance’ released late Sunday, the White House emphasised that the proclamation signed on September 19 “does not apply to any previously issued H-1B visas, or any petitions submitted prior to 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on 21 September 2025.”

It also “does not change any payments or fees required to be submitted in connection with any H-1B renewals” and “does not prevent any holder of a current H-1B visa from travelling in and out of the United States”.

The proclamation, titled “Restriction on Entry of Certain Non-immigrant Workers,” instead requires a $100,000 payment on all new H-1B petitions filed after the deadline, including those for the 2026 lottery.