Here's how Indians benefitted from US H-1B visa programme — and what lies ahead

For over a decade, Indians have been the largest beneficiaries of the United States’ H-1B visa program — a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations, especially in tech, engineering, healthcare, and finance.

Data from the US government shows that Indians consistently account for over 70 per cent of all approved H-1B petitions each year since 2015 — a trend that has firmly established India as the single largest source of skilled talent to the US workforce. In comparison, the next highest contributor, China, has hovered around just 12–13 per cent of approvals in recent years.

Between October 2022 and September 2023, Indian nationals made up 72 per cent of the nearly 400,000 H-1B visa petition approvals, underscoring the country's unmatched footprint in the US skilled labor ecosystem.

Role of Indian IT giants

Indian IT companies have been major drivers of this trend. In fiscal year 2024, top Indian IT firms — Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCLTech, and Wipro — collectively secured approvals for around 20,000 employees to work in the U.S. on H-1B visas.

Remarkably, these companies received more H-1B petition approvals than major American tech firms. For instance:

Infosys: 8,137 approvals

TCS: 7,566

HCLTech (subsidiary): 2,952

LTIMindtree: 2,136

Wipro: 1,636

Tech Mahindra (subsidiary): 1,199

Compare that to US tech giants:

Google: 5,364

Meta: 4,440

Microsoft: 4,725

Apple: 3,873

These figures highlight how Indian companies continue to be dominant players in supplying talent for America's IT industry.

Winds of change

While Indian professionals have long seen the H-1B as a pathway to global careers, recent U.S. policy moves could affect future access. Amid discussions of increasing H-1B application costs and tightening regulations, there’s growing uncertainty among Indian workers and students in the U.S.

However, Indian officials see a potential upside. The Global Capability Centre (GCC) model — where multinational firms set up service hubs in India — is gaining momentum. A senior Indian government official noted that curbs on the H-1B visa could push American companies to expand operations in India, citing the country’s vast talent pool of engineers and tech professionals.

“We see that as a silver lining... there are simply not enough skilled American workers that can replace Indians currently working in the country,” said the official.