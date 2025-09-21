Can Trump do it? Will a legal challenge strike down his $100K H1B visa fee?

Legal experts are predicting a tsunami of urgent lawsuits seeking to block the newly announced $100,000 H-1B visa fee from coming into effect. Central to the legal debate will be whether the US president has the authority under Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which permits the suspension of entry for non-citizens, to impose such a significant financial condition.

The fee hike, introduced via an executive order by President Trump on 20 September and slated to come into effect 21 September, raises the H1B visa cost from around $1,000 to $100,000, a hundredfold — a move that has sparked alarm across the technology sector.

Immigration specialists say Indian nationals, who represent the largest share of H1B visa holders, would be most severely affected.

“The President relies on INA 212(f), which allows suspending entry of noncitizens. In Trump v. Hawaii (2018), the Supreme Court upheld a broad travel ban. But that was an outright ban, not a financial condition,” said Abhinav Tripathi, immigration attorney and founder of Protego Law Group, while speaking to the Economic Times.

“Conditioning entry on a six-figure payment looks more like taxation, which only Congress can impose. Further, Congress has already set the H1B fee structure. A presidential proclamation cannot override that with a new payment scheme,” the lawyer added.

Tripathi explained that although the executive proclamation itself may not fall under the scope of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), the government agencies responsible for its enforcement do.