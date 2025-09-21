Old visa. New visa. Renewing visa... Who pays $100,000?

There was little clarity on Saturday, 20 September, on the dramatic announcement of a staggering $100,000 (Rs 88 lakh) annual fee imposed on H-1B visa holders and those applying afresh.

If anything, there was more confusion as the White House press secretary in a statement contradicted the US commerce secretary, who had announced on Friday that the fees would have to be paid annually and would apply to people seeking a new visa as well as those seeking renewals. But White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a clarification on Saturday (20 September), hours before the new policy was to go into effect.

The White House press secretary said that US President Donald Trump’s new $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications will apply only to new applicants and not to existing holders re-entering the United States. The clarification, conveyed to the media informally, came after the order sparked panic among current H-1B workers worried they would be forced to pay to return.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tweeted on Saturday, "To be clear, this is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition. Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter. H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation. This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders. It will first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle."