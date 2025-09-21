Diwali, wedding travel cancelled as H-1B holders panic over Trump’s visa fee hike
Tech companies issue internal memos urging employees not to travel abroad, warning that those outside US may face difficulties returning
Weeks ahead of Diwali, on the eve of Navratri / Dussehra and Durga Puja festivities, saw many visa holders cancel holiday travel plans to India, even as those who are already in India tried to scramble back before the 21 September deadline amid all the uncertainty.
Several visa holders told PTI that the sudden announcement triggered a “crazy sense of panic” and worry about the future. Some travelers reportedly cancelled flights to India at the airport, while others, even those awaiting weddings or family visits, reconsidered trips. The proclamation has left many unsure about re-entry to the US. “Even if a person has a valid H-1B visa stamped on their passport, you cannot enter the US unless you have proof of the $100,000 payment. No one knows the process,” said one visa holder.
Tech companies have issued internal memos urging employees not to travel abroad, warning that those outside the US may face difficulties returning. Many are now scrambling to return before the 21 September deadline when the proclamation comes into effect.
The timing of the proclamation, just weeks before Diwali and year-end holidays, has further exacerbated anxiety. Families who had planned trips for celebrations now face uncertainty about travel and the status of dependents on H-4 visas.
Visa holders also expressed broader concerns about the unpredictability of US immigration policy under the current administration. “People have been under stress all year with so many changes. Now this H-1B proclamation has added another layer of uncertainty. Questions about F1 students, L1 workers, and family members remain unanswered,” one individual said.
Many H-1B holders feel their ability to build lives in the US is increasingly uncertain, compounding years of delays in Green Card processing and long wait times for permanent residency. “It’s a weird time. People are really starting to question if they can continue to live and work here,” one visa holder added.
The proclamation has left the H-1B community in a state of confusion, with few clear answers and mounting anxiety about travel, visas, and the future of their families in the US.
With PTI inputs
