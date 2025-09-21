Diwali, wedding travel cancelled as H-1B holders panic over Trump’s visa fee hike

Weeks ahead of Diwali, on the eve of Navratri / Dussehra and Durga Puja festivities, saw many visa holders cancel holiday travel plans to India, even as those who are already in India tried to scramble back before the 21 September deadline amid all the uncertainty.

Several visa holders told PTI that the sudden announcement triggered a “crazy sense of panic” and worry about the future. Some travelers reportedly cancelled flights to India at the airport, while others, even those awaiting weddings or family visits, reconsidered trips. The proclamation has left many unsure about re-entry to the US. “Even if a person has a valid H-1B visa stamped on their passport, you cannot enter the US unless you have proof of the $100,000 payment. No one knows the process,” said one visa holder.

Tech companies have issued internal memos urging employees not to travel abroad, warning that those outside the US may face difficulties returning. Many are now scrambling to return before the 21 September deadline when the proclamation comes into effect.