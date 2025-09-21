Donald Trump’s peace efforts falter as conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza escalate

A month after his Alaskan summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US President Donald Trump voiced disappointment that his diplomatic efforts have yet to bring peace to Ukraine. “He’s let me down. He really let me down,” Trump said, reflecting his surprise at the lack of progress.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East are intensifying. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a fresh offensive in Gaza City, including strikes targeting Hamas in Qatar, a US ally hosting diplomatic talks. Trump warned, “They have to be very, very careful,” underscoring the complexity of the situation. In a show of continued support, the Trump administration has notified Congress of its intent to sell nearly $6 billion in military equipment to Israel, amid mounting international criticism over Israel’s operations.

Trump’s frustration contrasts with the confident persona he projects globally, especially as he campaigns for the Nobel Peace Prize and cites “world peace” as a key goal for the upcoming UN General Assembly. However, conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza appear to be escalating rather than easing.