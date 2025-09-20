Trump admin plans $6 billion weapons sale to Israel amid Gaza conflict
US officials say the arms packages will take 2–3 years or more for delivery to Israel
The Donald Trump administration has informed Congress of its intention to sell nearly $6 billion in military equipment to Israel, signaling a fresh surge of US support for the ally as it faces mounting international criticism over its military operations in Gaza.
According to a US official and another person familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the proposed sale consists of two major packages:
A $3.8 billion deal for 30 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, which would nearly double Israel’s current fleet.
A $1.9 billion package for 3,200 infantry assault vehicles for the Israeli army.
The US officials stressed that these arms packages are not intended for immediate delivery; the equipment would likely take two to three years or longer to reach Israel.
The planned sale represents one of the largest arms transfers to Israel in recent years and underscores Washington’s ongoing commitment to maintaining Israel’s military edge in the region, even as the country faces growing diplomatic isolation over its conduct in Gaza.
While the details of the packages have yet to be made public, Congress will now review the proposal, providing lawmakers the opportunity to voice concerns or objections before the sale can proceed.
The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of Israel’s operations in Gaza, which have drawn criticism from international organisations and governments worldwide, with calls for restraint and adherence to humanitarian norms.
With AP/PTI inputs