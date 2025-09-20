Trump admin plans $6 billion weapons sale to Israel amid Gaza conflict

The Donald Trump administration has informed Congress of its intention to sell nearly $6 billion in military equipment to Israel, signaling a fresh surge of US support for the ally as it faces mounting international criticism over its military operations in Gaza.

According to a US official and another person familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the proposed sale consists of two major packages:

A $3.8 billion deal for 30 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, which would nearly double Israel’s current fleet.

A $1.9 billion package for 3,200 infantry assault vehicles for the Israeli army.

The US officials stressed that these arms packages are not intended for immediate delivery; the equipment would likely take two to three years or longer to reach Israel.