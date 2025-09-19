Trump sides with Netanyahu again, US vetoes UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

The United States once again exercised its veto power in the UN Security Council on 18 September, Thursday, blocking a resolution that called for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages”, claiming that it failed to ‘sufficiently condemn’ Hamas.

All the other 14 Security Council members voted in favour of the resolution, which stated that the situation in Gaza was “catastrophic” and urged Israel to remove all limits on aid delivery to the 2.1 million Palestinians in Gaza.

“US opposition to this resolution will come as no surprise,” argued Morgan Ortagus, a senior US policy advisor, however. “It fails to condemn Hamas or recognise Israel's right to defend itself, and it wrongly legitimises the false narratives benefiting Hamas, which have sadly found currency in this council.”

Ortagus also commented that other council members “ignored” US warnings about the “unacceptable” language and chose “performative action designed to draw a veto”.

This outcome displays the increasing diplomatic isolation of the US and Israel regarding the nearly two-year war in Gaza — but also showcases exactly how much asymmetrical power they seem to wield over the whole world, even as there is equally failure to condemn Israel and the US’ plans to “clean out” Gaza from the UN and Europe, or other Global North nations now starting to finally talk of recognising Palestine as a nation after decades of mooting the two-state solution verbally and on paper.