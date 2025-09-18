Gaza death toll officially over 65,000, Palestine inches closer to ‘real-estate bonanza’

The Israeli military, meanwhile, claims it has sought to “mitigate harm to civilians”, offering a ‘new route’ south for evacuees, even as it has pledged continued operations against “terrorist organisations” in Gaza.

Nonetheless, the UN Commission of Inquiry, as well as a coalition of leading aid groups, have condemned the campaign as genocide and demanded global intervention: “What we are witnessing in Gaza is not only an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, but what the UN Commission of Inquiry has now concluded is a genocide. States must use every available political, economic and legal tool at their disposal to intervene. Rhetoric and half measures are not enough. This moment demands decisive action."

The ‘new route’ opened up in a southern corridor ostensibly for civilians to flee along, connecting to other designated routes. Yet many remain trapped — some by choice, others for lack of means or space in the overcrowded ‘shelters’ and camps.

Over 1 million Palestinians lived in Gaza City, per local official figures, before Netanyahu’s warnings to evacuate it began ahead of the expanded offensive into the last, high-infrastructure urban space in the Strip. The Israeli military estimates just about 350,000 people have left the city.

A series of ceasefire negotiations — including the mediation of American president Donald Trump, a key ally to Netanyahu — has failed, after a recent Israeli strike targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar, invited there un supposedly neutral ground for talk, provoking anger from Arab nations and international mediators. Even former Israel ally Turkey has expressed disconcertment.