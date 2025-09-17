Gaza City: Aid groups call for stronger efforts to stop Israel’s ground offensive

A coalition of leading aid groups on 17 September, Wednesday, urged the international community to take stronger measures to stop Israel's offensive on Gaza City after a commission of UN experts found Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

That's as Israel pressed forward with the operation in the territory's already devastated north and the Palestinian death toll in Gaza neared 65,000.

“What we are witnessing in Gaza is not only an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, but what the UN Commission of Inquiry has now concluded is a genocide,” read the statement from the aid groups. “States must use every available political, economic, and legal tool at their disposal to intervene. Rhetoric and half measures are not enough. This moment demands decisive action.”

The message was signed by leaders of over 20 aid organisations operating in Gaza, including the Norwegian Refugee Council, Anera and Save the Children.