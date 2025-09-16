Israel launches ground offensive in Gaza City as ceasefire prospects recede

The Israeli military on Tuesday began its long-anticipated ground offensive in Gaza City, closing in on the Palestinian territory’s largest urban centre after months of bombardment that has already reduced entire neighbourhoods to rubble. Thousands fled with belongings piled on cars and trucks, but hundreds of thousands more remain trapped.

The operation marks a new escalation in a conflict that has destabilised the Middle East for nearly two years and pushes prospects of a ceasefire further from reach. The army has given no timeline, though Israeli media suggest the campaign could last for months. Officials say the goal is to “destroy Hamas’ military infrastructure”.

The offensive coincided with a report by UN Human Rights Council experts accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza — an allegation Israel dismissed as “distorted and false”, defence minister Israel Katz declared “Gaza is burning” as heavy bombardment lit up the city overnight.

Mass flight from Gaza City

On Gaza’s coastal road, long convoys of vehicles carried families and their possessions out of the city. Some clung to truck roofs; others fled on foot. An Israeli military official, speaking anonymously, said the “main phase” of the operation had begun, with troops advancing from the outskirts toward the centre.

Before the offensive, Israel estimated 1 million Palestinians lived in Gaza City; some 350,000 have since left, while UN figures suggest more than 220,000 have fled northern Gaza in the past month alone.

Israel believes 2,000 to 3,000 Hamas fighters remain in Gaza City, hiding in tunnels and staging guerrilla-style attacks. By the operation’s end, Israeli forces aim to control nearly all of Gaza except for a swath along the coast, military graphics indicate.