Israel faces formal genocide claims from UN-backed experts amid new Gaza strikes
Independent experts say evidence meets Genocide Convention threshold; Israel calls findings ‘false and distorted’
A panel of independent experts commissioned by the UNHRC (UN Human Rights Council) has concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, issuing a detailed report on Tuesday that calls on the international community to end the violence and hold those responsible accountable.
The findings, described as 'deeply documented', are the latest in a series of accusations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over its ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza — a conflict that has killed tens of thousands. Israel has rejected the report, labelling it 'distorted and false'.
The three-member Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel — established four years ago — has previously documented alleged human rights abuse and violations in Gaza and other Palestinian areas, particularly following the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023.
Although the commission and the 47-member Human Rights Council (HRC) lack enforcement powers, their findings could support legal proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) or the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
This report also marks the final assessment by the commission led by Navi Pillay, a former UN high commissioner for human rights. All three members are stepping down, citing personal reasons and the need for institutional change.
Israel has refused to cooperate with the commission, accusing both the panel and the HRC of bias. The United States, under the Trump administration, had previously withdrawn from the HRC, citing similar concerns.
Following a comprehensive legal review, the commission concluded that Israel has carried out four of the five acts defined as genocidal under the 1948 Genocide Convention.
“The Commission finds that Israel is responsible for the commission of genocide in Gaza,” said Pillay. “It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria outlined in the Genocide Convention.”
According to the report, top Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, have incited genocidal acts. The commission has not yet assessed whether other Israeli leaders bear similar responsibility.
In response, Israel's foreign ministry said it 'categorically rejects this distorted and false report'.
"Three individuals serving as Hamas proxies, notorious for their openly antisemitic positions — and whose horrific statements about Jews have been condemned worldwide — released today another fake report about Gaza,” it added.
Accusations of genocide hold particular weight in Israel, a state founded after the Nazi Holocaust as a refuge for Jews. Officials have labelled the report a form of antisemitic 'blood libel'.
In reaching its conclusion, the commission cited multiple factors, including the civilian death toll, a 'total siege' on Gaza restricting aid, systematic destruction of health infrastructure, and attacks on children.
The experts urged states to suspend weapons transfers to Israel and to take steps to prevent individuals or entities from contributing to possible genocidal actions.
“The international community cannot stay silent on the genocidal campaign launched by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” said Pillay. “When clear signs and evidence of genocide emerge, the absence of action to stop it amounts to complicity.”
The current UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has condemned Israel’s conduct in Gaza, but has not formally accused it of genocide. His office maintains that only an international court can make such a determination.
The ICJ is currently hearing a genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel. Critics warn that the judicial process could take years, while thousands more lives may be lost in the interim.
Fresh strikes on Gaza amid renewed Israeli offensive
On the same day the report was published, Israel's defence minister Israel Katz said “Gaza is burning”, following heavy overnight airstrikes that targeted Gaza City.
His remarks signal a new wave of military operations in the north of the territory. Israel has been preparing for what it describes as a renewed offensive focused on Gaza City. The escalation has drawn international concern, especially as humanitarian access to the region remains severely restricted.
Speaking to journalists while departing Israel for Qatar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that the new phase of military operations had already begun.
“The Israelis have begun to take operations there. So we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen,” Rubio said. “We don't have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks.”
With agency inputs
