Israel faces formal genocide claims from UN-backed experts amid new Gaza strikes

A panel of independent experts commissioned by the UNHRC (UN Human Rights Council) has concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, issuing a detailed report on Tuesday that calls on the international community to end the violence and hold those responsible accountable.

The findings, described as 'deeply documented', are the latest in a series of accusations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over its ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza — a conflict that has killed tens of thousands. Israel has rejected the report, labelling it 'distorted and false'.

The three-member Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel — established four years ago — has previously documented alleged human rights abuse and violations in Gaza and other Palestinian areas, particularly following the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023.

Although the commission and the 47-member Human Rights Council (HRC) lack enforcement powers, their findings could support legal proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) or the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

This report also marks the final assessment by the commission led by Navi Pillay, a former UN high commissioner for human rights. All three members are stepping down, citing personal reasons and the need for institutional change.

Israel has refused to cooperate with the commission, accusing both the panel and the HRC of bias. The United States, under the Trump administration, had previously withdrawn from the HRC, citing similar concerns.

Following a comprehensive legal review, the commission concluded that Israel has carried out four of the five acts defined as genocidal under the 1948 Genocide Convention.