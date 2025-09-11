Trump caught flat-footed as Israel strikes Qatar: The diplomat who wasn’t

Donald Trump has once again reminded the world why handing him delicate foreign policy is like giving a toddler a Ming vase. This week, Israel launched a brazen airstrike in Doha, targeting senior Hamas officials on Qatari soil — and Trump’s reaction on his beloved Truth Social made it painfully obvious that the self-styled master dealmaker is little more than a spectator when Benjamin Netanyahu decides to flex his muscles.

In his post, Trump confessed he was “very unhappy” about the strike, lamenting that he’d been told “too late to stop it”. He described Qatar as “a strong ally and friend of the United States” and insisted he felt “very badly about the location of the attack”.

The message, dripping with regret but conspicuously devoid of any meaningful condemnation, had all the firmness of a custard trifle. In the language of diplomacy, it was an exercise in trying to look upset without actually doing anything about it.

Here lies Trump’s problem. Qatar isn’t just another dot on the Gulf map. It is home to Al Udeid Air Base, the biggest American military installation in the Middle East, with around 10,000 US personnel. It also happens to bankroll mediations between Israel and Hamas, providing neutral ground for talks that Washington itself finds too messy to host.

For years, successive US administrations — Republican and Democrat alike — have leaned on Qatar’s deep pockets and diplomatic positioning. Doha has hosted delicate negotiations, secured hostage releases, and acted as a pressure valve whenever Gaza boiled over. And while Qatar’s ties to Hamas have long annoyed Israel, Washington has usually been happy to look the other way in the name of stability.