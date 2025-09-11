Qatar PM says Netanyahu must face justice for state sponsored terrorism

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be “brought to justice” for what he described as “state terrorism”, following a deadly Israeli air raid on Doha.

Despite Netanyahu’s remarks, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Gulf state will continue to act as a “trusted and impartial” mediator in regional and international conflicts.

The comments made to US news outlet CNN, came as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of the Gaza Strip, killing more than 70 people on Wednesday, while also carrying out airstrikes in Yemen that left at least 35 dead.

Humanitarian and rights groups have voiced grave concern over Israel’s demand for the evacuation of one million people from Gaza City, warning that further overcrowding in the south of the territory is unsafe.