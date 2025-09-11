Qatar PM says Netanyahu must face justice for state sponsored terrorism
Remarks come as Israeli forces escalate strikes on Gaza, leaving more than 70 dead on Wednesday
Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be “brought to justice” for what he described as “state terrorism”, following a deadly Israeli air raid on Doha.
Despite Netanyahu’s remarks, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Gulf state will continue to act as a “trusted and impartial” mediator in regional and international conflicts.
The comments made to US news outlet CNN, came as Israeli forces intensified their bombardment of the Gaza Strip, killing more than 70 people on Wednesday, while also carrying out airstrikes in Yemen that left at least 35 dead.
Humanitarian and rights groups have voiced grave concern over Israel’s demand for the evacuation of one million people from Gaza City, warning that further overcrowding in the south of the territory is unsafe.
According to Gaza’s health authorities, Israel’s military campaign has killed at least 64,656 people and injured 163,503 since October 2023. Thousands more are feared trapped beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings.
In contrast, Israel has reported 1,139 deaths from the 7 October attacks and says around 200 people were taken hostage during that assault.
Sheikh Mohammed warned of a coordinated regional backlash if Israel continues its military offensive.
“There is a response that will happen from the region. This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region,” he said. “We are hoping for something meaningful that deters Israel from continuing this bullying.”
Meanwhile, Israel’s military confirmed that its air force intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen on Wednesday. Sirens were heard across several towns in the Negev Desert, although there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
