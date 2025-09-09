Israel strikes at Hamas leadership in Qatar, Trump reportedly approves
Qatar has so far walked a diplomatic tightrope, hosting Hamas’ political office while maintaining ties with the US
Israel on Tuesday launched a strike targeting Hamas’ political leadership in Qatar, officials confirmed, expanding its operations against the militant group as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza remain at an impasse.
Thick black smoke was seen rising over Doha's skyline following the strike, which Qatar acknowledged publicly. This marks the second instance in nearly two years that the Gulf nation has been directly targeted since the broader Middle East conflict escalated after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023.
While details of the attack remain unclear, an Israeli military spokesperson suggested the strike was carried out by the Israeli Air Force. Despite the incident, Qatar Airways flights continued operating into Doha, while at least one Qatari air force aircraft was observed taking off on patrol.
Qatar swiftly condemned what it described as a “cowardly Israeli attack” on Hamas' political headquarters in its capital. Foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari labelled the action a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms”.
A report by Channel 12 claimed the strikes were executed with approval from US President Donald Trump, as per Times of Israel. It said longtime Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal — whom Israel tried to assassinate in Jordan in 1997 — was at the meeting targeted by Israel.
Reports also claim senior Hamas leader and chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya has been killed in the attack.
The incident comes as negotiations aimed at brokering a ceasefire or truce in Gaza remain stalled. Qatar has been playing a key mediating role in those talks, alongside Egypt and the United States.
In May this year, Trump made a much-publicised trip to the Middle East, with Qatar featuring in his itinerary. The Qataris offered Trump an entire Boeing 747 aircraft valued at $400 million as an "unconditional gift", with any retrofitting costs being borne by the US.
Observers noted the strike could further complicate those diplomatic efforts, especially with Qatar hosting several senior members of Hamas' political wing. While Israel has accused Hamas leaders of operating and planning attacks from abroad, this marks a rare extension of its military campaign beyond traditionally targeted zones.
Qatar is home to the Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest American military facility in the region and the forward headquarters for US Central Command. While the base was not struck in this instance, it came under attack during the brief but intense Iran-Israel conflict earlier this year, which saw US bombers target Iranian nuclear facilities in response to Tehran’s actions.
Though Doha has walked a diplomatic tightrope — hosting Hamas’ political office while maintaining strong ties with Washington — the strike brings renewed scrutiny over its role in regional diplomacy and security.
At present, there is no confirmation of casualties from the strike. Neither Hamas nor Israeli officials have issued a detailed statement on whether any high-ranking members were injured or killed in the attack.
With agency inputs
