Israel strikes at Hamas leadership in Qatar, Trump reportedly approves

Israel on Tuesday launched a strike targeting Hamas’ political leadership in Qatar, officials confirmed, expanding its operations against the militant group as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza remain at an impasse.

Thick black smoke was seen rising over Doha's skyline following the strike, which Qatar acknowledged publicly. This marks the second instance in nearly two years that the Gulf nation has been directly targeted since the broader Middle East conflict escalated after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023.

While details of the attack remain unclear, an Israeli military spokesperson suggested the strike was carried out by the Israeli Air Force. Despite the incident, Qatar Airways flights continued operating into Doha, while at least one Qatari air force aircraft was observed taking off on patrol.

Qatar swiftly condemned what it described as a “cowardly Israeli attack” on Hamas' political headquarters in its capital. Foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari labelled the action a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms”.

A report by Channel 12 claimed the strikes were executed with approval from US President Donald Trump, as per Times of Israel. It said longtime Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal — whom Israel tried to assassinate in Jordan in 1997 — was at the meeting targeted by Israel.