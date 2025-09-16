Netanyahu defends Qatar strike, says Hamas leaders not immune anywhere
Despite tensions, Netanyahu and Rubio project unity, praising US-Israel ties as “unbreakable”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled that strikes on Hamas leaders could continue, declaring they have “no immunity wherever they are,” following last week’s controversial attack in Qatar, the BBC reported.
At a press conference in Jerusalem alongside US secretary of state Marco Rubio, Netanyahu said Israel reserves the right “to defend itself beyond its borders.” He also insisted the strike was carried out independently: “We did it on our own. Period.”
The attack in Doha — a rare Israeli operation on the soil of a close US ally — drew sharp international criticism and a rebuke from US President Donald Trump, who assured Qatar “that such a thing will not happen again.” Hamas said six people were killed but its senior leaders survived.
Despite tensions, Netanyahu and Rubio projected unity, praising US-Israel ties as “unbreakable.” Rubio stressed Washington’s “strong relationships with our Gulf allies,” while Netanyahu called the US “Israel’s best ally.” The two later visited Jerusalem’s Western Wall with US ambassador Mike Huckabee, avoiding reporters’ questions on Qatar.
Meanwhile, Arab leaders convened a summit backing Qatar, with its prime minister urging the world to end “double standards” and hold Israel accountable.
Rubio is expected to travel to Doha after his Israel visit.
Gaza offensive intensifies
On the ground, Israel continues to escalate its offensive in Gaza City. The IDF has ordered residents to evacuate southward, estimating 250,000 have fled, though hundreds of thousands remain. Many say they lack money, transport, or safe shelter.
“They are asking us to leave as if it’s a trip,” said Gaza resident Hafez Habous, explaining he could not afford the 300 shekels ($90) drivers demand for transport.
The UN has warned that expanding military operations in an area already facing famine could push civilians into “an even deeper catastrophe.”
Diplomatic tensions and settlements
Netanyahu’s meeting with Rubio comes ahead of next week’s UN General Assembly, where several US allies — including the UK, France, Canada, Australia, and Belgium — are expected to recognise Palestine as a state. The move has reignited debate in Israel, with hardliners pushing for annexation to block Palestinian statehood.
Last month, Netanyahu approved the contentious E1 settlement project east of Jerusalem, which would split the West Bank in two. Signing the agreement, he declared: “We are going to fulfil our promise that there will be no Palestinian state. This place belongs to us.”
Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has since unveiled plans to annex nearly 80 per cent of the West Bank. Israel has already built about 160 settlements housing 700,000 Israelis in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem — territories claimed by 3.3 million Palestinians for a future state. The settlements are deemed illegal under international law.
Rubio’s Jerusalem tour
On Monday, Rubio is scheduled to visit the City of David archaeological park in occupied East Jerusalem and inaugurate the “Pilgrimage Road” tunnel. Critics say the project, dug beneath Palestinian homes in Silwan, politicises archaeology to bolster Jewish claims at the expense of local residents.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines