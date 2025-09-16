Netanyahu defends Qatar strike, says Hamas leaders not immune anywhere

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled that strikes on Hamas leaders could continue, declaring they have “no immunity wherever they are,” following last week’s controversial attack in Qatar, the BBC reported.

At a press conference in Jerusalem alongside US secretary of state Marco Rubio, Netanyahu said Israel reserves the right “to defend itself beyond its borders.” He also insisted the strike was carried out independently: “We did it on our own. Period.”

The attack in Doha — a rare Israeli operation on the soil of a close US ally — drew sharp international criticism and a rebuke from US President Donald Trump, who assured Qatar “that such a thing will not happen again.” Hamas said six people were killed but its senior leaders survived.

Despite tensions, Netanyahu and Rubio projected unity, praising US-Israel ties as “unbreakable.” Rubio stressed Washington’s “strong relationships with our Gulf allies,” while Netanyahu called the US “Israel’s best ally.” The two later visited Jerusalem’s Western Wall with US ambassador Mike Huckabee, avoiding reporters’ questions on Qatar.

Meanwhile, Arab leaders convened a summit backing Qatar, with its prime minister urging the world to end “double standards” and hold Israel accountable.

Rubio is expected to travel to Doha after his Israel visit.