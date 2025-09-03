Gaza City must be ‘evacuated’, says Israel; but where do 1 million people go — into the sea?

Only a small fraction — some 14,840 Palestinians of the nearly 1 million the UN estimates are in Gaza City — have left their homes

Already in early August, entire neighbourhoods had been pummelled into sand lots

The last time residents of the city had to evacuate, Rafah and Khan Younis still stood in the south; now, Rafah is gone, Khan Younis barely there

For medical workers, older and sick people, leaving Gaza City is nearly impossible; so their families also stay put

In the temporary shelter camps, the tents are just 10 centimetres apart; toilets overflow

As artillery and bombs pound around Gaza's largest city and Israel promises a punishing new offensive, Palestinians in the city are paralysed with fear — unsure where to go, when to leave and whether they will ever return.

Israel has declared Gaza City, in the north of the territory, to be a combat zone while the military moves forward with plans to overtake it in a campaign to push Hamas into submission. Parts of the city are already considered “red zones”, where Palestinians have been ordered to evacuate ahead of expected heavy fighting.

That has left residents — many of whom returned after fleeing the city in the initial stages of the Israel-Hamas war — on edge. With Israeli bulldozers razing the ground in occupied neighbourhoods and Israeli leaders supporting the mass relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, departing the city now could mean leaving for good. Moving costs thousands of dollars, and finding space in the overcrowded south to pitch a tent feels impossible. But staying behind, they say, could be deadly.

“The Israeli forces, when they mark any area by red colour and they request the people to leave, they really will destroy it,” said Mohammed Alkurdi, who is sheltering in Gaza City along with hundreds of thousands of other Palestinians.