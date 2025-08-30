UN advocate for Palestine reminds Germany of fascism and Nazi legacy

A viral video that has been doing the rounds since earlier this week showed one of many police crackdowns against pro-Palestine demonstrators in Berlin, Germany, with a woman seemingly smacked in the face three times by police personnel till she was led away with blood streaming down from her broken nose.

It provoked a warning and a reminder to Germany of its history as a Nazi state from the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese.

In a post on X, Albanese — herself Italian, thus from a nation that she noted carries a legacy of fascism alongside Spain, she wrote — "As an Italian, as a European, I remind my German friends: you produced Nazism... It already brought Europe to ruins once."