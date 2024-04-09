Germany faces Gaza genocide case at ICJ over arms sales to Israel

Nicaragua has called for the suspension of German weapons exports to Israel, citing concerns of genocide in the Gaza Strip, in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as per reports from BBC and Reuters.

The case, brought forth by Nicaragua, alleges that Germany's military support to Israel violates international humanitarian law, particularly the 1948 Genocide Convention, the reports added.

Nicaragua pointed out that Germany had ceased funding of the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA and according to papers filed with the ICJ, Nicaragua wants the UN's top court to order Berlin to resume funding of the aid agency, one of the few international bodies still operating in Gaza.

The proceedings of the case began on Monday, 8 April with Nicaragua's ambassador to the UN, Carlos Jose Arguello Gomez, arguing that Germany's continued arms sales to Israel exacerbate the risk of genocide in Gaza.

"There can be no question that Germany (...)was well aware, and is well aware, of at least the serious risk of genocide being committed," in the Gaza strip, Arguello Gomez said, reported Reuters.

The case builds upon a previous ruling by the ICJ in January, prompted by a similar lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel.

In that ruling, the UN top court found merit in South Africa's claims of possible violations of the Genocide Convention during Israel's military actions in Gaza. As a result, emergency measures were ordered, including calls for Israel to refrain from any actions that could amount to genocide.