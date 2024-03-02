We will not be complicit: MPs unite globally for ban on arms sales to Israel

More than 200 Parliamentarians from 13 nations have signed a letter to try and persuade their governments to impose a ban on arms sales to Israel, saying they will "not be complicit in Israel’s grave violation of international law" in its war on Gaza.

Among the campaign's supporters is Jignesh Mevani, Congress MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat and founder of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch. It may be recalled that on 14 February, the Water Transport Workers Federation of India, representing 3,500 workers at 11 major Indian ports, issued a press release announcing their refusal to load or unload weapons on any ships carrying armaments bound for Israel.

"Port workers, part of labour unions would always stand against the war and killing innocent people like women and children. The recent attack of Israel on Gaza plunging (sic) thousands of Palestinians into immense suffering and loss. Women and children have been blown to pieces in the war. Parents were unable to recognise their children killed in bombings which were exploding everywhere," the press release said.

The current global campaign, initiated by Progressive International, a network of activists and organisers committed to international justice, aims to generate public awareness and anger over the 30,000 deaths of Palestinians in Gaza and motivate national Parliaments, where calls for an immediate ceasefire have so far gone in vain.

Progressive International members believe governments supplying arms are eligible for international legal action given the scale of the devastation in Gaza, which they say extends far beyond self-defence or proportional counter-attack.