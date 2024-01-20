What does Germany’s ‘third-party intervention’ for Israel in the ICJ mean?

South Africa has taken Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of violating the UN's 1948 Genocide Convention, in reference to Israel's current war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli military launched a massive operation against Hamas after the militant Islamist group carried out a series of attacks on Israel on 7 October that killed 1,200 people and saw 240 taken hostage.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organisation by the European Union, Germany, and the United States, among other nations.

Over the coming weeks, the court will have to decide whether to issue the provisional measures requested by South Africa, which include an immediate suspension of Israel's "military operations in and against Gaza." The issue of whether the genocide convention has been violated could last years.

Last Friday, Germany announced its intention to intervene on Israel's behalf as a third party in the case.

How can a third party intervene?

International law expert Stefan Talmon of the University of Bonn explained that a third party could intervene because the Genocide Convention is an international treaty — it has been signed by about 150 states, including South Africa, Israel, and Germany.

"According to Article 63 of the statute of the ICJ, any party to a multilateral treaty can intervene in a dispute concerning how the treaty is interpreted," Talmon told DW. He added that the reason a state would do this is because an interpretation of the treaty by the ICJ would affect all parties.