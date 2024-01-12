India must support South Africa's case against Israel in ICJ: CPM

India must support South Africa's genocide convention case against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the CPI(M) said: "This barbarity must stop now! India prides itself as a leader of BRICS grouping -- the Narendra Modi govt must join the global outcry to pressurise Israel to declare immediate ceasefire."

"India must unequivocally support South Africa's Genocide Convention case against Israel in the International Court of Justice and join the global outcry to pressurise Israel to declare immediate ceasefire," they said.