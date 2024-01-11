International Court of Justice opens hearings in Gaza genocide case, Israel still dismissive

On 26 December, South Africa's lawmakers voted to suspend formal ties with Israel and close Israel's embassy in the country. And on 30 December, South Africa accused Israel of "genocide" against Palestinians at the United Nation's top court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague, Netherlands.

The case filed with the ICJ alleged that "acts and omissions by Israel […] are genocidal in character". South Africa also accused Israel of acting with the intent to "destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group".

Today, on the first of two days of hearings at the ICJ, South Africa's lawyers demanded that the UN's top court order an emergency suspension of Israel's military campaign in the Palestinian territory.

On Wednesday, 24-year-old Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza, who has become something of a cult hero on social media as he documents and disseminates Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza, posted a graphic video — one of many on his feed — of a reported Israeli air raid on what appeared to be a residence in front of Al-Aqsa hospital in Dair Al-Balah, killing and injuring an unspecified number of people, mostly civilians.

'MoTaz', as he calls himself on X, warned viewers of the "horrifying scenes" in the video. We reproduce his tweet below with the same warning to our readers.