International Criminal Court to probe crime against journalists in Gaza

International non-profit, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has said that it received assurances from the a prosecutor's office at the International Criminal Court (ICC) that it will probe crimes and atrocities against journalists in Gaza amid the raging Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a statement on Tuesday, 9 January the RSF said that "the office of prosecutor Karim Khan has assured that crimes against journalists are included in its investigation".

It is to be noted that Khan is already investigating the atrocities that occurred after Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 7 October, 2023.

With the killing of independent videographer journalist working for Agence France Presse (AFP) Moustafa Thuraya and Al Jazeera journalist Hamza Wael Dahdouh, the total number of journalists killed in the past three months has now increased to at least 79, the Paris-based media rights group said.

Since the day of the Hamas assault, "Khan had never spoken publicly about the fate of journalists. In a message sent to RSF on 5 January. 2024, his office stated for the first time that crimes against journalists were included in its investigation", the RSF said in its statement.