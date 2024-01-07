Rockets still likely after 'dismantling' Hamas as refugee camps "full of terrorists": IDF

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a press conference on Saturday (6 January) that despite Israeli troops having "dismantled" the military framework of Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, there is still likely to be sporadic rocket fire on Israel from those areas.

He also said that the refugee camps in central Gaza are full of terrorists while the Khan Younis area is full of underground tunnel networks of Hamas, so IDF will focus now on dismantling Hamas in central and southern Gaza.

It would appear then, that even with Hamas 'dismantled', attacks on Gaza are not to cease since it continues to present a threat to Israel.

It is worth mentioning that Israel now faces a genocide charge in the International Court of Justice, levelled by South Africa.