UN humanitarians warn against increasing famine risk in Gaza

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned against an increasing risk of famine in the Gaza Strip "amid intense conflict and restricted access".

In its latest situation update, the UN agency said that the Famine Review Committee (FRC) was activated due to evidence surpassing the acute food insecurity Phase 5 (Catastrophic threshold) in the Hamas-controlled enclave.

"The committee added that, to eliminate the famine risk, it is imperative to halt the deterioration of health, nutrition, food security, and mortality situation through the restoration of health, water, sanitation, and hygiene services," the OCHA said in its update.

It further said that the FRC "has called for the cessation of hostilities and the restoration of humanitarian space for delivering multisectoral assistance, noting these were vital first steps to eliminate any risk of famine".

In its update, the OCHA also said that the spread of diseases in Gaza has reportedly intensified, particularly due to the recent mass displacements across the southern part of the enclave.