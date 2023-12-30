Very concerned about infectious diseases in Gaza: WHO Chief Tedros

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that he is “very concerned” about the growing threat of infectious diseases in the Gaza Strip.

“As people continue to be massively displaced across the south of Gaza, with some families forced to move multiple times and many sheltering in overcrowded health facilities, my WHO colleagues and I remain very concerned about the increasing threat of infectious diseases,” Tedros said on X.

He said that since mid-October until mid-December, people living in shelters have continued to fall sick.

Giving details of the catastrophic health situation in Gaza, the WHO Chief wrote that close to 180,000 people are suffering upper respiratory infections.