Eurovision: Petition to exclude Israel from Finnish, Icelandic musicians in support of Gaza

Over 1,400 Finnish music industry professionals have signed a petition urging the exclusion of Israel from the Eurovision Song Contest, citing alleged "war crimes" in Gaza, reports the BBC.

The signatories are demanding that if Israel is not banned from the competition, Finland's public broadcaster, Yle, should withdraw its own entry, added the report.

This move follows similar demands by Icelandic musicians, part of the growing debate surrounding the intersection of music and the politics of global conflicts.

The petition highlights the controversy surrounding Israel's participation in international sports and entertainment, with conflicting perspectives on its actions in Gaza and with respect to occupied Palestine and the West Bank in general.