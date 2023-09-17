Ukraine vs. Russia: Genocide proceedings at UN's top court

What is the case about?

The case goes back to the early days of the war in Ukraine when Russia used genocide allegations in regions in eastern Ukraine to justify what Russia called a "special military operation."Kyiv is accusing Moscow of falsely claiming acts of genocide, thus violating the convention.

Under Article 1 of the Genocide Convention, an international treaty unanimously adopted at the third UN General Assembly in 1948, all contracting parties must prevent and punish genocide. Both Russia and Ukraine are parties to that convention.

Sergey Vasiliev, associate professor of law at the University of Amsterdam, told DW that Ukraine "basically stated that Russia used this pretext — the false claim that genocide is ongoing — in order to commence the military operation against Ukraine, thereby perverting article one of the Genocide Convention."

Moscow did not participate in an earlier hearing in March 2022, which resulted in an order to Russia to halt the invasion immediately. In a written filing, Russia claimed that the court has no jurisdiction over the case as Ukraine's request would not be in the convention's scope.

In October last year, Russia introduced official proceedings questioning the jurisdiction of the ICJ in the case.