Ukraine updates: Russia repels drone attack on Crimea
Russia claims to have shot down six drones over the occupied Crimean peninsula. Meanwhile, Moscow also reported two drone attacks within its borders
Russia says its forces fended off a drone attack on Crimea in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian bases on the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed the peninsula in 2014.
Taking back Crimea, the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, is a major goal of Ukraine's counteroffensive.
There were also reports of attacks in Russia itself.
Russia says it fended off Ukraine drone attacks on Crimea
Russia's Defense Ministry said it thwarted a drone attack on Crimea in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The Russian defense ministry said at least six drones that were targeting the peninsula from different directions were destroyed. However, it did not say whether there was any damage or casualties.
Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian military bases in Crimea, which is sovereign Ukrainian territory, despite Russia illegally annexing the peninsula in 2014.
Taking back Crimea, which is the base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, is a major goal of Ukraine's counteroffensive.
Ukraine has launched a series of strikes on Russian military targets in occupied Crimea and the fleet's facilities in recent days.
On Saturday, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, urged Ukraine's allies to speed up weapons deliveries to help Kyiv achieve its aims.
"For example, the complete or partial elimination of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which is a doable task, should significantly accelerate the process of Russia's search for a way out of the ongoing war," Danilov wrote on the Ukrainska Pravda news site.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 17 Sep 2023, 1:48 PM