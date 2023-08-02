Ukraine updates: Kyiv, Odesa hit by new Russia drone attacks
Russian forces have again sent fleets of drones over major Ukrainian cities.
Russia launched major drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the main Black Sea port of Odesa overnight to Wednesday, causing damage to port infrastructure in the latter, Ukrainian authorities say.
The attacks come a day after Russia said it brought down Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, Russian-held Crimea and vessels in the Black Sea.
Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is now in its 18th month.
Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, August 2:
Russian drones hit Ukrainian Danube port of Izmail
Russian drones have reportedly caused serious damage at the Ukrainian port of Izmail as Moscow steps up its attacks on its neighbor's agricultural and port infrastructure following its withdrawal from a deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain.
"Another elevator in the port of Izmail, Odesa region, was damaged by Russians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry wrote on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Izmail, located on the River Danube directly on the border to NATO member Romania, is a key port for grain export from Ukraine that allows the produce to be transported by barge to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for shipment onward.
Several grain warehouses at the port were destroyed by a previous Russian attack in late July.
Russia likely needs mandatory mobilization for any new army: UK intelligence
Russia has "likely started forming up major new formations to add depth to its ground forces," the British Ministry of Defence has said in its latest intelligence update.
It said Moscow would probably use any such new formation as a reserve force in Ukraine, having until now "mainly deployed mobilized reservists to back-fill established formations."
However, "without a major new wave of mandatory mobilization, Russia is unlikely to find enough new troops to resource even one new army," the update added.
Russia recently increased the age range of those eligible for conscription in what some see as possible preparatory move for a major mobilization.
Last year, Russia announced an ambitious plan to boost its professional and conscripted combat personnel by more than 30% to 1.5 million.
Russian drone attacks hit Kyiv, Odesa
Russian drone attacks hit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the southern Black Sea port of Odesa overnight to Wednesday, with no casualties but some infrastructure damage reported, Ukrainian authorities say.
The Kyiv military administration said all the so-called kamikaze drones used in the attack on the capital had been destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses, according to Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.
Ukrinform cited the head of the administration, Serhiy Popko, as saying there were no casualties or serious damage from the attack, which he said used Iranian-made Shahed drones from various directions.
"Groups of drones entered Kyiv simultaneously from several directions. However, all air targets — more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — were detected and destroyed in time by the forces and means of air defense," Popko said.
In Odesa, Shahed drones launched from the Sea of Azov through the Black Sea were reported to have damaged port infrastructure.
Also Read: Putin’s gamble with Ukraine's grain drags on
The regional governor Oleg Kiper said there were no reports of casualties.
"The enemy's obvious target was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region. Air defense forces worked non-stop for almost 3 hours," the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.
Russia has been carrying out frequent attacks on Odesa, a major port, since Moscow withdrew from a grain deal last month that allowed Kyiv's exports despite the war.
