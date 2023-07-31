Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy warns of Russia 'energy attacks'

Kyiv to begin talks on security guarantees pledged by US during NATO summit

Ukraine will begin consultations with the United States this week on security guarantees to fight the war in Ukraine.

The US and G7 leaders promised Kyiv they would each provide it with military capability at the NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

That they hadn't officially invited Kyiv to join the security alliance had frustrated Kyiv. But Ukraine, now engulfed in the war, was still to meet NATO standards, officials said.