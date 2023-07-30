Putin’s gamble with Ukraine's grain drags on

After the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest in spring for war crimes in Ukraine, this week's summit with African leaders in St. Petersburg served as a rare opportunity for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet international counterparts. Seventeen African leaders attended, far fewer than the 43 at the 2019 summit in Sochi. The Kremlin attributed the smaller turnout to Western pressure on African leaders.

Numerous topics were discussed at the summit, including economic, humanitarian and sport issues, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the food insecurity on the African continent took center stage.

The summit kicked off with Putin vowing free grain supplies for six African nations. According to the pledge, 25,000-50,000 tons of grain will be sent to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea in the coming months.